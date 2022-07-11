Digital Reserve Currency Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $185,743.48 and $1,522.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008988 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00216269 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

