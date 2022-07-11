Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Holdings Increased by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 850,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 251,440 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 529.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after buying an additional 426,595 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 479,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 416,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,197.8% during the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 438,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 404,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,022. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61.

