Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Up 3.5%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 181,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,197,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

