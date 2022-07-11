Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $135.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

DFS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,174. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

