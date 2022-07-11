Dogecoin (DOGE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $311.98 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.50 billion and $311.98 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00247118 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002336 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

