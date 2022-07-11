Dogey-Inu Hits 1-Day Volume of $428.00 (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $428.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogey-Inu Coin Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 948,973,298,724,912 coins and its circulating supply is 427,971,384,790,881 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogey-Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

