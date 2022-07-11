DPCM Capital (NYSE:XPOA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DPCM Capital (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPOA opened at $9.93 on Friday. DPCM Capital has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Get DPCM Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in DPCM Capital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 109,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,765 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DPCM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPCM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.