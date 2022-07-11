Drax Group (LON:DRX) Receives “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 591 ($7.16) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRX. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.17) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Drax Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.81) to GBX 990 ($11.99) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 1,175 ($14.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Drax Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 777.29 ($9.41).
Drax Group stock opened at GBX 657.50 ($7.96) on Thursday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,057.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 701.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 688.11.
Drax Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
