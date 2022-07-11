Drax Group (LON:DRX) Receives “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 591 ($7.16) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRX. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.17) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Drax Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.81) to GBX 990 ($11.99) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 1,175 ($14.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Drax Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 777.29 ($9.41).

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 657.50 ($7.96) on Thursday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,057.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 701.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 688.11.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.80), for a total value of £242,700 ($293,896.83).

Drax Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.