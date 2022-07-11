DuckDaoDime One Day Trading Volume Hits $607,554.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $607,554.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00009130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

