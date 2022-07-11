DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $110.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.47.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 186,911 shares of company stock valued at $73,686. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,925,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 275,195 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,509,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 143,864 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 113,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

