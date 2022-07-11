Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Tops $0.0132 on Exchanges

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $5,086.98 and $30,229.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

