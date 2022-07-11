Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.64. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

