eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,380 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 1.0% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.88. 139,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,232,611. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

