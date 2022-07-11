Efforce (WOZX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Efforce has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Efforce coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a market cap of $53.99 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Efforce alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,394.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Efforce Coin Profile

Efforce (CRYPTO:WOZX) is a coin. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 coins. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com . The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Efforce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efforce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.