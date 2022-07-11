eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

EGAN stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $324.57 million, a P/E ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 0.42.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. eGain had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that eGain will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

