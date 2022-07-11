eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
EGAN stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $324.57 million, a P/E ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 0.42.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. eGain had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that eGain will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
About eGain (Get Rating)
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
