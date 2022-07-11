Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0082 on Exchanges

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $994.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00026904 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00244205 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,698,071 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

