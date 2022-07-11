Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 2.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $330.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.85. The company has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $334.52.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

