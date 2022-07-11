Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a C$8.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EDR. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.15.

Shares of TSE EDR traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.03. 93,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,607. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$3.77 and a 12 month high of C$7.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$764.19 million and a PE ratio of 44.89.

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$73.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total transaction of C$140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,764,282.24. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total value of C$158,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,271,658.78. Insiders sold a total of 130,120 shares of company stock valued at $881,388 over the last ninety days.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

