Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of ENRFF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

