Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Lowered to $146.00 at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $160.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $91.49 on Thursday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average is $118.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

