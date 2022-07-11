Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) were up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.25 and last traded at $59.20. Approximately 6,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 412,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVA shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

In other news, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,456,188.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.96 per share, for a total transaction of $828,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,404.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,522 shares of company stock worth $2,581,596. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

