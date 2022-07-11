Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.82. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,182,163 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,758.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 178,100 shares of company stock worth $392,099. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

