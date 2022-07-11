Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.85

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 40528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPHY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

