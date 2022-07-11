EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Up 1.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EQT traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $34.85. Approximately 146,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,311,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.10.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

