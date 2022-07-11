Etherparty (FUEL) Price Up 9.6% This Week

Etherparty (FUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $256,847.11 and $26,109.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004898 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,441.75 or 0.99981018 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002797 BTC.

About Etherparty

FUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

