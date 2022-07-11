Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.16 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.
The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
About Euro Tech (Get Rating)
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
