Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.16 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

