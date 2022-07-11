EventChain (EVC) Market Capitalization Hits $27,717.70

EventChain (EVC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. EventChain has a total market cap of $27,717.70 and $1,907.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

