Evercore ISI Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $150.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.39.

Shares of ABNB opened at $97.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.82. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,936 shares of company stock valued at $86,724,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,981 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

