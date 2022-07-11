Evercore ISI Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $42.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Lyft by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

