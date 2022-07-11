Evercore ISI Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $140.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

