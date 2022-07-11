ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86,029.96

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $86,029.96 and $19.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002012 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000462 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

