Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $109.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $82.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fabrinet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

