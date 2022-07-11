Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $109.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $82.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fabrinet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.