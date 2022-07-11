Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares were down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 75,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,533,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 3.08.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

