Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Trimmed by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.69. 18,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,508. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

