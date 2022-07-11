Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Down to $13.50

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $12.77. Fastly shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 25,774 shares changing hands.

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $96,881.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,368 shares of company stock worth $550,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 297,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

