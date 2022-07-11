Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXFGet Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FEEXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.24) to GBX 290 ($3.51) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrexpo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.67.

FEEXF stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

About Ferrexpo (Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

