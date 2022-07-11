Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FEEXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.24) to GBX 290 ($3.51) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrexpo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.67.

FEEXF stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

