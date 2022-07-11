Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Holdings Lifted by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,965. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06.

