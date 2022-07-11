Financial Contrast: Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) & BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global N/A 16.50% 7.04% BuzzFeed N/A -1.64% -0.61%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spire Global and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 BuzzFeed 0 1 1 0 2.50

Spire Global currently has a consensus target price of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 338.52%. BuzzFeed has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Risk & Volatility

Spire Global has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spire Global and BuzzFeed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million 3.93 -$19.31 million N/A N/A BuzzFeed $397.56 million 0.57 $24.71 million N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has higher revenue and earnings than Spire Global.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Spire Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

