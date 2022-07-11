Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 20,181 Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 407.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 68,986 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 463.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 558.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 153,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000.

PXI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,652. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

