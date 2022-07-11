Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 221 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.29. 3,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,323. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.47. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

