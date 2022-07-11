Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 142.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.07. 25,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,881,761. The firm has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day moving average is $152.13.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

