Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $179,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,478,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.41. 6,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,305. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.18.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

