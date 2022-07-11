Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 117 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.36. 1,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,446. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average is $151.10.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

