Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 1,359 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,536,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

