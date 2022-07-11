Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $2.97 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 43,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,654,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,931 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,077,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,308,000 after purchasing an additional 150,288 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,755,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the period.

KRE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,421,258. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.46.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

