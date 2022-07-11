First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.31 on Friday. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%. On average, research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Community by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.