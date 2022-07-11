First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FSFG opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $169.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.77.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.61. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers bought 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $83,890.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,578.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Czeschin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

