FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 79,701 shares.The stock last traded at $128.95 and had previously closed at $128.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.12.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $834.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.61 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FirstService during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in FirstService during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FirstService by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

