Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells $51,700.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Five9 stock opened at $99.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.49. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $177,296,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 175.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

