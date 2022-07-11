FOAM Reaches Market Cap of $8.14 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (FOAM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $1,132.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004867 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,586.49 or 1.00014819 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002854 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.